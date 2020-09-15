Hawks raids come amid eThekwini mayor's 'consequence management'

A raid on the homes of 18 eThekwini municipality staff allegedly linked to a R700m corruption investigation preceded a report-back session by mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Tuesday. In the report-back he emphasised the importance of good governance and a consequence management plan to actively promote a culture of accountability throughout the municipality.

Tuesday marked a year since he was appointed after the departure of Zandile Gumede, and he reflected on the progress his administration is making to turn around the city.

“From the outset, we must indicate that while we have not turned the corner in addressing the challenges facing the city, we are making great progress.

“When the ANC deployed us into this municipality, it outlined one of the key priorities as stabilising the city and repositioning it to respond better to challenges of service delivery, economic growth and job creation,” Kaunda said.

A serious lack of consequence management resulted in irregular expenditure of R2.34bn in the metro in the past financial year ending June 2019 — more than double the amount in the previous financial year.