IN QUOTES | From 'R800m bribe' to meeting Salim Essa & the Guptas, Suzanne Daniels testifies

The state capture inquiry heard on Tuesday that senior management at Eskom allegedly had links to the corruption-accused Gupta family, and that businessman Salim Essa, also linked to the family, allegedly influenced some of the decisions taken at the power utility.

These allegations were made by Eskom's former company secretary, Suzanne Daniels, during her testimony at the inquiry.

Evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka quizzed Daniels about a meeting between herself, Duduzane Zuma [son of former president Jacob Zuma], Essa and Ajay Gupta.

Here are five allegations Daniels made:

Meeting Essa

“I met Mr Essa for the first time in March 2015. I was called to Melrose Arch by Matshela Koko [ex-Eskom acting CEO]. We went across the road to an office building. I had to hand in my phone at reception. Then this gentleman walks in and introduces himself as Salim Essa and says he is the adviser to [former public enterprises] minister [Lynne] Brown.

"He asked me what we need to do if we want to suspend people. He proceeded to tell me that in the coming days, the four executives Tshediso Matona [former Eskom CEO], Dan Marokane [former Eskom CCO], Tsholofelo Molefe [former Eskom finance director] and Matshela Koko would be suspended from Eskom.”

Gupta influence

“There was a meeting where minister Lynne Brown was called. Board members were complaining that their bank accounts were being investigated and that they were declared politically exposed persons.

"The next day, one of the board members called and said she was angry because Nedbank was threatening to freeze her accounts. She said to me, 'if these people think I'm going down alone, they have another think coming. Everybody knows this board is a Gupta board'.”