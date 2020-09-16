IN QUOTES | Accountability and investigations: ANC KZN takes action

Accountability

“We wanted the NEC to ensure that there is a consolidated list across the country [of members who are facing charges] and that members who are part of that list must be convened, called by the organisation and be told about the decision, and be given a specific time and date at which they must act on that decision, so that anybody who fails to act, its is known that they are acting in defiance of the movement.”

Outcomes of investigations

“Unless we know the nature of the case, which is what the integrity commission will have to deal with, we would not be 100% empowered to say that the conclusion will be the same for all comrades. The commission will make an assessment of the extent to which the standing of these comrades affects the reputation of the ANC.”

Local government elections

“The lockdown has created difficulties for the ANC. We are preparing for local government elections but not at the level at which we should be. That is also impacting on our ability to prepare for regional conferences because the likelihood is that we won't have any conferences before the end of this year.”