Low interest, delayed repayments for companies seeking credit: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to the government's R200bn loan guarantee scheme aimed at mitigating the affect of Covid-19.

He said repayments would now be delayed by as long as 12 months.

The president made the announcement on Wednesday during his address to the nation as he moved the country from lockdown level 2 to level 1.

Ramaphosa last week described as “scandalous” that only around R25bn of the government's loan scheme had been used to rescue struggling businesses in the last six months.

At the time, he described it as "frustrating" that banks had stuck to their traditional way of assessing loan applications, seemingly not taking into the account the affect of Covid-19.