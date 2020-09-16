President Cyril Ramaphosa reopens the country

President Cyril Ramaphosa effectively reopened the country after he announced a move to alert level 1 of the lockdown as of midnight on Sunday.

Addressing the nation on Wednesday night, Ramaphosa announced the easing of most of the lockdown regulations which were put in place about six months ago in response to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reopening includes the return of international travel both for leisure and business - subject to certain requirements, including limiting travel to and from countries that show high numbers of Covid-19 cases.

“We have withstood the coronavirus storm - now is the time to return the country, its people and our economy to a situation that is more normal, that more resembles the lives that we were living six months ago,” said Ramaphosa.

He said it was time to move to what he called the "new normal" for as long as the coronavirus is with us.