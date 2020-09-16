Politics

WATCH | Ex-employee unloads on former Eskom CEOs at inquiry

16 September 2020 - 07:00 By Anthony Molyneaux

Former Eskom company secretary and head of legal Suzanne Daniels took the stand at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, where she laid bare her relationship with former CEO Matshela Koko and alleged Gupta associates.

Daniels claimed ex-Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko introduced her to the Gupta family's foot soldier, businessman Salim Essa.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Daniels alleged she had a meeting with Ajay Gupta, Duduzane Zuma (son of former president Jacob Zuma) and Ben Martins, who was then deputy minister of public enterprises, in a dimly lit room near Melrose Arch in Johannesburg in July 2017 to discuss Brain Molefe.

At the time of the meeting, Molefe had taken Eskom to court seeking an order declaring his dismissal unlawful. 

The inquiry was told that the Gupta family was relying on Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma ascending to the top position in the ANC for Brian Molefe to be reinstated as CEO of Eskom.

23 hours ago

17 hours ago

18 hours ago

