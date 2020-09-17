It pained Bizos that as a refugee from Greece he was treated better than SA's black majority, says Ramaphosa

The late human rights legal giant George Bizos was inspired by his own experience in his native Greece to fight for the rights of disenfranchised South Africans.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who delivered the eulogy at Bizos' funeral service in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Bizos arrived in SA in 1941, aged 13, running away from “the flames of war” in his country of birth — Greece.

“His was a deeply personal experience of being treated like a second-class citizen in the land of one's birth,” said Ramaphosa.

It thus came as no wonder that Bizos, who was known for his role in the famous Rivonia trial, chose a life of being the shield for those against whom injustice was perpetrated.

Said Ramaphosa: “There can be no doubt that his personal background influenced and great will of empathy, compassion, passion as well as solidarity that drove George to practise his craft — the law.

“He was, in his own words, a lover of freedom and this love of freedom would put him on a collision course with the apartheid state.”