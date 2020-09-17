Parliament 'must have oversight' on ANC payback for Zimbabwe trip: DA

The DA wants parliament to be part of determining how much the ANC will pay for senior party members who used an air force jet to travel to Zimbabwe.

The party said it will request National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise to call an urgent meeting of the portfolio committee of defence and military veterans to which the department of defence accounts.

The DA wants SA National Defence Force representatives, department of defence accounting officers, including the CFO, and representatives of the National Treasury to determine the amount the ANC must pay back for “their brazen abuse” of the aircraft.

The National Assembly is in recess. Its business will resume on October 5.

DA defence spokesperson Kobus Marais said members of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) and the transport portfolio committee should also be part of that meeting.