PODCAST | 'It's ANC first' - misuse of state funds continues

SA's ruling party has been caught misusing funds ... again. The ANC this week came under fire and was accused of abusing state resources after a delegation of party leaders landed in Zimbabwe last week on a flight funded by taxpayers, for a meeting with Zanu-PF.

The delegation, led by party secretary-general Ace Magashule, met officials from the governing Zanu-PF after allegations of human rights violations in Zimbabwe during the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

TimesLIVE reported that the delegation was given a “lift” by defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who had permission to travel to Zimbabwe to meet her counterpart to discuss defence-related matters in the region after a recent Southern African Development Community (Sadc) summit.

In this week's edition, the Sunday Times politics team discusses this and the ANC's various past indiscretions. They come to the conclusion that the ANC's “new dawn” is little more than a hollow promise.



