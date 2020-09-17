Politicians react to SA moving to level 1 lockdown

Politicians have weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement to move the country to level 1 of the lockdown.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa said SA would move to alert level 1 at midnight on Sunday.

“This move recognises that levels of infection are relatively low and that there is sufficient capacity in our health system to manage the need,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the country would gradually and cautiously ease restrictions on international travel for business, leisure and other travel with effect from October 1.

Travellers will be allowed to travel into and out of SA from countries that are deemed less high risk for Covid-19. A list of countries deemed high risk will be made available over the next few weeks.