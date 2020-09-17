WATCH | In case you missed it, SA is moving to lockdown level 1

His speech comes after meetings this week with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and the cabinet.

International travel restrictions will be lifted from 1 October, he said. People arriving from countries permitted into SA will have to produce a negative test result taken no more than 72 hours before travel, which will grant them access without having to quarantine first.

Ramaphosa said South Africa has succeeded in coping with the worst part of the pandemic - for now.

TimesLIVE