Politics

WATCH | In case you missed it, SA is moving to lockdown level 1

17 September 2020 - 07:00 By Deepa Kesa

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africa on Wednesday. He announced that SA will be easing lockdown restrictions further and opening the country’s borders - with conditions.

His speech comes after meetings this week with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and the cabinet.

International travel restrictions will be lifted from 1 October, he said. People arriving from countries permitted into SA will have to produce a negative test result taken no more than 72 hours before travel, which will grant them access without having to quarantine first.

Ramaphosa said South Africa has succeeded in coping with the worst part of the pandemic - for now.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

President Cyril Ramaphosa reopens the country

President Cyril Ramaphosa effectively reopened the country after he announced a move to alert level 1 of the lockdown as of midnight on Sunday.
Politics
13 hours ago

Ramaphosa: SA to move to Covid-19 alert level one from Sunday midnight

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday evening said SA had weathered Covid-19's “fierce and destructive storm”, announcing a move to alert level one.
Politics
14 hours ago

RECORDED | Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address South Africans at 7pm on Wednesday
Politics
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | In case you missed it, SA is moving to lockdown level 1 Politics
  2. Cyril has a plan to save the economy, but you can’t see it yet Politics
  3. Low interest, delayed repayments for companies seeking credit: Ramaphosa Politics
  4. President Cyril Ramaphosa reopens the country Politics
  5. IN FULL | Ramaphosa on the move to lockdown level 1 Politics

Latest Videos

Gatherings, eased curfew and international travel: SA to move to lockdown level ...
'We are starving!' SA artists protest lack of government support in Pretoria
X