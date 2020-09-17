WATCH | In case you missed it, SA is moving to lockdown level 1
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africa on Wednesday. He announced that SA will be easing lockdown restrictions further and opening the country’s borders - with conditions.
His speech comes after meetings this week with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s coordinating council and the cabinet.
International travel restrictions will be lifted from 1 October, he said. People arriving from countries permitted into SA will have to produce a negative test result taken no more than 72 hours before travel, which will grant them access without having to quarantine first.
Ramaphosa said South Africa has succeeded in coping with the worst part of the pandemic - for now.
What you need to know about SA's lockdown level 1
A small contingent of artists, musicians and creatives protested at the Union buildings in Pretoria on September 16 2020. The protesting artists say that government has not done enough to support an embattled industry during the coronavirus pandemic.