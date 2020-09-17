Zweli Mkhize launches strategy to protect health workers

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday launched a strategy to protect the health and safety of health workers.

Speaking at the webinar to mark World Patient Safety Day, he said the plan aims to protect the physical health of health workers through prevention and mitigation of Covid-19 infections by providing a safe physical environment.

A total of 32,429 health workers in SA had contracted the coronavirus as of September 11 and 257 had succumbed to the virus.

“World Patient Safety Day is a fitting opportunity to launch this strategy, which seeks to protect both the physical and mental health of front-line health workers and acknowledges their need for social support,” said Mkhize.

The strategy seeks to promote mental health of health workers through psychological support and to provide necessary social support, he said.