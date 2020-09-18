Zweli Mkhize 'shocked and dismayed' at shooting of Dr Abdulhay Munshi

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Friday joined the health fraternity in mourning Johannesburg anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, who was gunned down in Orange Grove on Wednesday.

Mkhize said on Friday he was “shocked and dismayed” by the murder.

“At a time when the safety and psychological wellbeing of our health-care workers is under the spotlight, it is unthinkable anyone would consider taking the life of a health worker, people who have been in the front line of the fight against Covid-19,” Mkhize said.