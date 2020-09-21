Patricia de Lille stands firm as calls mount for her axing over 'interference'

Embattled public works minister Patricia de Lille says when she arrived at the public works and infrastructure department it already had a bad reputation for corruption.

“I inherited the legacy of the misappropriation of funds related to state funerals. Other matters which I had to take forward were the irregular appointments of senior officials, including people without the relevant qualifications, the Nkandla matter, as well as allegations of corruption with government leases and many more,” De Lille said in a statement on Monday.

The minister is in the midst of a battle with the department's suspended director-general Sam Vukela.

There is also speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa plans a cabinet reshuffle.

The Vukela issue is said to have created mistrust between Ramaphosa and De Lille, and some opposition parties have called for her axing. Such calls mounted after Vukela took De Lille to court last month.