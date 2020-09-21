WATCH LIVE | State capture: Nthimotse Mokhesi testifies on R1bn housing project
Editor's note: Feed expected to start at 10am
The state capture inquiry will hear evidence from Nthimotse Mokhesi, the head of department for human settlements in the Free State, relating to a R1bn housing project in the province.
Last week the inquiry heard evidence related to Eskom from its former company secretary, Suzanne Daniels, having previously heard evidence about the controversial suspension of Eskom executives in 2015 that led to the power utility receiving an investment rating downgrade.
Former Eskom board member Ben Ngubane claimed it was board chair Zola Tsotsi who provided reasons for the suspensions of Eskom CEO Tshediso Matona, director of finance Tsholofelo Molefe, group capital head Dan Marokane and commercial and technology boss Matshela Koko.
