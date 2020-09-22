Can sin taxes be used to fund the health-care sector? Nah, says Zweli Mkhize

The health department is not considering using alcohol and other sin taxes to help fund the country’s health-care sector.

This is according to health minister Zweli Mkhize, who was responding to a parliamentary question posed by the leader of Al Jama-aha, Mogamad Ganief Ebrahim Hendrick, this week.

Over the past few months, the effects of alcohol on the health-care system was thrust into the spotlight as the country battled to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The sale and distribution of alcohol was reintroduced in June, more than two months after a ban was implemented on March 26. But a second ban was imposed in July with President Cyril Ramaphosa insisting it was to help reduce trauma-related injuries in hospitals.

Under lockdown level 1, however, the sale of alcohol for home consumption is now allowed from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm. Under level 2, it was allowed to be sold from Monday to Thursday.

The regulations restricting alcohol sales sparked heated debates about the role the alcoholic beverage industry plays both in society and the economy.