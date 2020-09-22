Concerned South Africans wish Ramaphosa a speedy recovery as he recovers from a cold
Reports about President Cyril Ramaphosa being sick have concerned many South Africans and leaders of opposition parties who flooded Twitter to convey well wishes.
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu said on Monday that Ramaphosa was “really sick” and “in blankets”. However, Ramaphosa's acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the president was recovering from a common cold.
Ramaphosa was expected to meet the leadership of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on Monday. Members of the union staged a protest at the Union Buildings in Pretoria over the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) to front-line workers and the possibility of salaries of public workers not being increased this year.
Mthembu said Ramaphosa would likely meet the Nehawu leadership on Wednesday.
“An arrangement has now been made for the president to meet the leadership of Nehawu this week. I'm told it is being negotiated for Wednesday. They will then raise the issues which need the attention of the head of state,” said Mthembu.
These are some of the messages shared on Twitter:
President Cyril Ramaphosa get well soon. On a serious note!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 21, 2020
I'm seeing reports that President @CyrilRamaphosa is under the weather.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) September 21, 2020
On behalf of @Action4SA, I would like to wish you a speedy recovery.
Get well soon @CyrilRamaphosa— Ryan Rafferty (@RyRafferty) September 22, 2020
God bless. Wishing you a speedy recovery. 🙏🙏
@CyrilRamaphosa we wish you a speedy recovery...Uncle Cyril— Edgar George (@EdgarGe56954559) September 21, 2020
Wishing you a speedy recovery Mr @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa #cyrilramaphosa #Lockdown2 pic.twitter.com/1Y3DgaAuK0— Boke Modjadji (@boke_modjadji) September 22, 2020
Speedy recovery Honorable President Cyril Ramaphosa 💕🇿🇦🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/c7h7iVqmYx— 🇿🇦 God Bless You 🇿🇦 (@taumanoto) September 22, 2020
I heard that @CyrilRamaphosa is not feeling well. I'd like to wish him a speedy & full recovery. Get well soon Mr President 🤭 May the Lord protect you and shine his light upon your journey 💖 God bless #CyrilRamaphosa 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦— SBWL Katlego Khomo 🇿🇦 (@DearKatli) September 21, 2020
Please draft economic growth strategy hle.🤭 pic.twitter.com/5lr3egLFiF
@CyrilRamaphosa we wish you a speedy recovery...Uncle Cyril— Edgar George (@EdgarGe56954559) September 21, 2020