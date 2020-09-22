Jacob Zuma is being targeted by judge Zondo, claim his supporters

Former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters in Gauteng believe their man is being unfairly targeted by the state capture inquiry's chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

This after Zondo on Monday said he will no longer negotiate appearance dates with Zuma, who has been avoiding appearing before the inquiry.

Zuma was billed to appear this week to answer to several allegations against him.

He did not show up after his lawyers sent a letter to the inquiry saying their client was preoccupied with preparing for his criminal trial, and was scared of contracting Covid-19 should he travel to Gauteng.

The inquiry’s legal team has filed an application to argue why Zuma should be compelled through summons to appear, an exercise which Zondo agreed will be heard on October 9.

Zondo went further by fixing a week in November when Zuma should occupy the hot seat.

A group calling itself Gauteng RET President Zuma Support Group, led among others by Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus, have accused the inquiry of being biased against Zuma.