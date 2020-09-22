State capture: Mosebenzi Zwane's 'illegal' R500m payment scheme laid bare

In 2010, former Free State human settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane pushed through an “illegal” advance payment scheme for building material to the tune of more than R500m.

This is according to then head of department, Mpho Mokoena, who was giving testimony at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday about a controversial R1bn housing project.

Zwane imposed the plan at a meeting with senior officials in his department in October 2010.

This was after a meeting with the national human settlements department, where the Free State delegation was warned that if it did not approve expenditure of the R1bn allocation for low-cost houses, the funds would be redirected to other provinces.

Zwane developed a scheme which would see the provincial department pay building material suppliers in advance before work could resume — this in a rush to beat the end-of-financial-year deadline, which was four months away.

Mokoena said he told Zwane that what he was proposing was “illegal” and would not stand the test of procurement legal prescripts. But Zwane was having none of it, he claimed. Mokoena said Zwane told him on two separate occasions that if he was not on board he was more than welcome to resign.