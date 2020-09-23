DA is on the right track and must stay the course: John Steenhuisen

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen says the party is on the right track since it changed direction about a year ago after an internal review of its disappointing election performance.

“We have changed direction and the party is on the right track. Now we need the courage to stay the course, and to reject any attempts that seek to divert us back on to the road to ruin,” said Steenhuisen, who is a front-runner for the position of DA federal leader ahead of the party's elective congress next month.

Writing in an internal letter titled “The DA is Changing for the Better” — addressed to congress delegates on Wednesday — Steenhuisen said over the past 12 months the DA has shown it possesses the necessary courage to admit when it made mistakes and to fix those mistakes by fundamentally changing for the better.

He lauded the party's decision to have a post-election review, saying it did something that “no other political party had ever done in the history of our democracy”. Steenhuisen said through adopting the recommendations contained in the review report, the DA recognised that its existing status quo was no longer sustainable.

“To be in a position to fix SA, we first had to hold ourselves accountable for years of strategic drift and poor leadership. Above all, we had to change,” he said.

Almost a year later, and a lot has changed for the better, he wrote.

In the wake of the general election, then DA leader Mmusi Maimane asked Ryan Coetzee to chair an independent review into the party’s election performance and broader circumstances.