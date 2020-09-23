Politics

WATCH LIVE | state capture commission continues to hear Free State housing project evidence

23 September 2020 - 10:31 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture will continue to hear more about the R1bn Free State housing project from former human settlements head of department in the province, Mpho Mokoena.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The commission heard from Mokoena on Tuesday how, in 2010, former Free State human settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane allegedly pushed through an “illegal” advance payment scheme for building material to the tune of more than R500m.

Zwane imposed the plan at a meeting with senior officials in his department in October 2010, the commission heard.

This was after a meeting with the national human settlements department, where the Free State delegation was warned that if it did not approve expenditure of the R1bn allocation for low-cost houses, the funds would be redirected to other provinces.

Zwane allegedly developed a scheme which would see the provincial department pay building material suppliers in advance before work could resume — this in a rush to beat the end-of-financial-year deadline, which was four months away.

Mokoena said he told Zwane that what he was proposing was “illegal” and would not stand the test of procurement legal prescripts. But Zwane was having none of it, Mokoena claimed. Mokoena said Zwane told him on two separate occasions that if he was not on board he was more than welcome to resign.

 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

State capture: Free State government spent R600m, with no houses built

The Free State department of human settlements on Monday came under the spotlight at the state capture inquiry for “fraudulently” paying R600m to ...
Politics
1 day ago

State capture: Mosebenzi Zwane's 'illegal' R500m payment scheme laid bare

In 2010, former Free State human settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane pushed through an “illegal” advance payment scheme for building material to the tune ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Pressure from Magashule made me quit, says former Free State housing head

Former Free State human settlements head of department Mpho Mokoena, who lasted just two years in the job, says it was then premier Ace Magashule who ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ace to Zwane: Zondo gets the A to Z of what went down in Free State Politics

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X