Does national chef Mboweni have a co-pilot in DA's Steenhuisen?

Who would you prefer to cook a meal for you?

Jessica Levitt Digital content editor
25 September 2020 - 09:56
John Steenhuisen put his cooking skills to the test on Heritage Day.
Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen put his cooking skills to the test on Heritage Day, making what he said was one of his favourite dishes, the bunny chow.

“To me it just represents everything about the heritage of a place like KwaZulu-Natal, and of Durban, a melting pot of different heritages and cultures.”

He said food is an important way to bring people and cultures together.

His video drew tons of comments on Twitter, with many commenting on the ingredients he used and whether he really made the meal himself.

The food was also compared to national chef Tito Mboweni, who though he loves pilchards, still got the final thumbs up from some.

Perhaps a real-life cooking test is on the cards?

