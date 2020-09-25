KZN 'shutdown' gets under way as ANC is presented with list of demands

A group branding itself as the forces for progressive change and positive development has embarked on a protest in the hope of shutting down Durban.

The protest on Friday, which allegedly included members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and taxi association Santaco, is demanding among other things the implementation of ANC conference resolutions with “immediate effect”.

The group is also demanding the resignation or stepping down of ANC leaders implicated in corruption or criminal matters, including those in leadership structures such as the national executive committee (NEC), provincial executive committees (PECs) and regional executive committees (RECs).

“Stepping down or resignation of those NEC members who have failed and or refuse to implement resolutions of the supreme body of the ANC,” read a memorandum.