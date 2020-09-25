Politics

WATCH LIVE | Mosebenzi Zwane takes stand at state capture inquiry

25 September 2020 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

Former MEC of human settlements in the Free State Mosebenzi Zwane will on Friday answer questions about the R1bn housing project in the province at the state capture inquiry.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Former human settlements head of department in the Free State, Mpho Mokoena, told the commission how Zwane allegedly pushed through an “illegal” advance payment scheme for building material to the tune of more than R500m.

Mokoena claimed he told Zwane that what he was proposing was “illegal” and would not stand the test of procurement legal prescripts. But Zwane was having none of it, he claimed. Mokoena said Zwane told him on two separate occasions that if he was not on board he was more than welcome to resign.

“I said I am not comfortable with the plan because it is bordering on illegality. The MEC said his adviser was going to do research and prepare an internal memo,” said Mokoena.

“After the meeting I approached the MEC and we went back to the boardroom, just the two of us. I repeated that 'the plan you are suggesting is illegal'.

“MEC Zwane said: 'This is my plan and it is going to happen. If you have a problem with it please submit your resignation letter after which you will be poor because your house and vehicle will be repossessed and your children will be kicked out of school.'”

The commission is also expected to hear evidence from Mmuso Tsoametsi.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

State capture: Mosebenzi Zwane's 'illegal' R500m payment scheme laid bare

In 2010, former Free State human settlements MEC Mosebenzi Zwane pushed through an “illegal” advance payment scheme for building material to the tune ...
Politics
2 days ago

'No indications that corruption is slowing down,' quips frustrated Zondo

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is "frustrated and concerned" after testimony about how public funds are being looted.
Politics
1 day ago

State capture: Free State government spent R600m, with no houses built

The Free State department of human settlements on Monday came under the spotlight at the state capture inquiry for “fraudulently” paying R600m to ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Ace to Zwane: Zondo gets the A to Z of what went down in Free State Politics

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X