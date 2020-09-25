Politics

'We don’t even own our music, films, art and memorial lands': Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reflects on Heritage Day

25 September 2020 - 11:30
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Heritage Day painted a bleak picture of life in SA.
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on Heritage Day painted a bleak picture of life in SA.
Image: Gallo images

While many South Africans celebrated Heritage Day by showcasing their cultures, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took the day to reflect on SA's collective “dispossession”.

On Thursday, Ndlozi said the cultural day was a “game” and that it was a “general comedy” used to dispossess SA of what really matters.

“During 'Heritage Day' we play a game, fooling and tricking ourselves in the general comedy that is our dispossessed lives,” said Ndlozi.

He said SA's heritage was rooted in music, films, art and memorial lands, and without these there was no heritage to celebrate.

Ndlozi questioned how SA's ideology masked “our colonial reality function”.

In a statement, the EFF echoed Ndlozi's statement regarding celebrating Heritage Day with no land.

The party's national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said there was no heritage to celebrate as long as the majority of the population remained landless and on the margins of the economy.

“To have heritage means to be able to exist with pride, a pride in the identity that defines our forebears and us, and carrying our heritage, languages and symbols which are inextricably linked to our relationship with the land,” said Pambo.

“As a concrete move from meaningless reconciliation towards a heritage founded on justice, the EFF reiterates its call for land expropriation without compensation. The spiritual, cultural and economic strength of a people is dependent on the land, and without the land we have no ability to call our souls our own.”

He said a genuine celebration of SA’s heritage can only be achieved if the injustices of the past are corrected.

“This can only be achieved through the fulfilment of the above. Only then can South Africans truly claim to be on the path of reconciliation and pride.”

MORE

EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi 'merely touching' apology gets cold reception

Mbuyisen Ndlozi apologised and said his comments were "irresponsible" and "hurtful".
Politics
1 week ago

EFF MPs to answer for protesting against FW de Klerk at Sona

The EFF's objections have fallen flat at parliament's powers and privileges committee, which has decided to proceed with charging the red berets.
Politics
1 week ago

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's 'merely touching' comments spark anger and outrage in SA

Social media users said Ndlozi's views problematic in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV)
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Ace to Zwane: Zondo gets the A to Z of what went down in Free State Politics

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X