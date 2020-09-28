Politics

ANC confirms arrest of former MEC for alleged rape of his own children

28 September 2020 - 13:43
A former Mpumalanga MEC is behind bars after being accused of raping his own children.
Image: 123rf.com/thawornnurak

The ANC on Monday confirmed that a former Mpumalanga MEC had been arrested after allegations of rape.

In a statement, acting provincial secretary of the ANC Lindiwe Ntshalintshali said the man was arrested at his home and would appear in the Nelspruit magistrate's court soon.

TimesLIVE is not naming the official in a bid to protect the identity of his daughters who are alleged to be victims in the case.

Ntshalintshali said the member had since been suspended from the party.

“[He] has been summarily suspended as a member of the ANC and PEC until the case is concluded by the competent court,  consistent with the resolutions of the most recent national executive committee meeting of the ANC and the 54th national conference, which resolved that all members charged for corruption and other serious crimes should step aside from all activities associated with the ANC,” she said in a statement.

The party said it viewed the allegations seriously and threw its weight behind the victims.

Police could not immediately be reached for further details.

It was not the first time the suspect had been implicated in rape allegations.

He was previously arrested after a woman accused him of rape but he denied the allegation, claiming that the encounter had been consensual.

The charges were later withdrawn by the state.

TimesLIVE

