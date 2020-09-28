Zondo must step down as state capture commission chair: Zuma

There has been "special focus and targeting" of former president Jacob Zuma - as well as an "unnecessary and premature public rebuke" - and the state capture commission chair is to blame.

So says the lawyer representing the former president, who wrote to deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Monday to request that he recuse himself.

The letter comes after Zondo hosted a press conference last week, where he said, among other things, that he "will not negotiate" dates for Zuma's next appearance before the commission. Zondo also fixed new dates for Zuma's appearance for November 16 to 20 .

Zuma's supporters, including his foundation and his son Edward, have been critical of Zondo's approach. The former president himself has now, through his lawyer Eric Mabuza, formally voiced his disapproval.

"President Zuma’s conclusion that the chairperson [Zondo] is no longer capable of exercising an independent and impartial mind is fortified by what he views as the unwarranted public statements made by the chairperson at the said media briefing," Mabuza wrote on Zuma's behalf.