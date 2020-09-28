Free State housing head says he should have done more to probe asbestos deal

"I hear what you are saying, chair, in terms of the material omission from what the proposal was originally. If there was no problem in terms of the appointment and we could have continued into the second phase, this would have been corrected," Mokhesi said.

Pretorius said the commission had heard evidence and the question of accountability came to the fore again and again.

"The senior officials lay blame on the junior officials. The junior officials say, 'We were following orders,' and ultimately nobody is accountable for what happened," he said.

"Surely there must be a point at which someone says, 'I am accountable, and I am responsible and must take the consequences'?"

Mokhesi said the fact that he was at the commission meant he was taking accountability and there were consequences for him.

"I am not abdicating on my accountability. I might not have been responsible but I am still accountable because those officials who are below me report to me," he said.

Zondo said that answer was quite important.

"I hope that before the end of the work of this commission, I am going to see more and more leaders - whether it is in public service or political leaders - who are going to say ... I was in charge, I was part of a collective that was in charge and I am here to say I take responsibility'," he said.

"I am hoping I will hear some people within our country who will be able to say a lot of things went wrong, and who will stop pushing blame to other people - or at least if they do, they will be able to say, 'I am also to blame in regard to this.'"

