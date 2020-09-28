Minister Ronald Lamola donates 4,000 face masks to two schools
Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola says the government will not be able to adequately address societal challenges such as gender-based violence and femicide, poverty, crime and unemployment on its own.
Speaking during a visit to the Chris Hani District in the Eastern Cape on Monday, Lamola said the government would work with all stakeholders in the area to improve and deepen service delivery.
“As government, we realised that services are at times not rolled out in line with expectations of our people. We have therefore improved on our planning, resulting in different spheres working together in a co-ordinated approach to make service delivery easier and better,” he said.
The minister's visit to the area was part of his work as the “district development model champion” for the district.
The district development model is a government programme aimed at improving the coherence and affect of government service delivery, focusing on 44 districts and eight metros about the country.
Through the model, the government wants to fast-track service delivery and ensure that municipalities are adequately supported and resourced to carry out their mandates.
Lamola said Covid-19 pandemic has had a tremendous effect on service delivery this financial year.
“As the civil service recoils itself under level 1, it must reach every inch of our society,” he said.
The minister said he will be focusing his energies on the Chris Hani district to unlock its economic potential to create a conducive environment for development and job creation, as well as ensuring that services reach people.
“We are committed to ensure that this district becomes a hub of service delivery and a node of economic growth,” he said.
Lamola donated 4,000 face masks — manufactured by inmates — to the Bulelani and Lingelihle Senior Secondary schools.
Addressing pupils at Bulelani, Lamola encouraged them to continue working hard on their studies to become more productive members of society.
“Do not allow yourself to be discouraged by the circumstances which Covid-19 has brought on the academic year — you can still make it,” he told them.
He encouraged pupils to take advantage of bursaries offered by various institutions and government departments, including correctional services.
TimesLIVE