'We love dancing but now let's see economic recovery plan': Mmusi Maimane to Ramaphosa & Mboweni
While the Jerusalema dance challenge was a big success over the Heritage weekend, One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to shift focus to some of the country’s critical issues.
Last week, thousands of South Africans responded to Ramaphosa's call by putting their best foot forward and taking part in the dance challenge, after the global hit track's success. Those who took part in the dance challenge included transport minister Fikile Mbalula and health minister Zweli Mkhize, who also had a positive message for the nation as it continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
However, now that the excitement has died down, Maimane asked Ramaphosa and finance minister Tito Mboweni for the economic recovery plan “challenge”.
In his tweets, Maimane also threw subtle shade at Mboweni's cooking skills, saying he was auditioning for an appearance on TV personality Somizi Mhlongo's cooking show Dinner At Somizi's.
Equally we don’t need more auditions for #DinnerAtSomizis we need to see the #EconomicRecoveryPlan, you can even put garlic on the cover page, but we have been waiting long enough.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 25, 2020
“Cyril Ramaphosa and Tito Mboweni, we can no longer afford distractions from our biggest challenge, namely economic recovery,” said Maimane in one tweet. “We all love dancing, we all are amused by garlic overdoses, but we need to see the economic recovery plan.”
There are 97 days left in the year. @CyrilRamaphosa and @tito_mboweni we can no longer afford distractions from our biggest challenge namely economic recovery.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 26, 2020
We all love dancing, we all are amused by garlic overdoses, but we need to see the #EconomicRecoveryPlan. pic.twitter.com/EA0eaxprs4
In July, Ramaphosa said the government would come up with an economic recovery plan that reached beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We’ve got to come up with an economic recovery plan that leaves no-one behind. We’ve got to come up with an inclusive recovery plan, also focusing on the rural economy and the agriculture sector.”
Earlier this month, the presidency said that Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan got the green light from the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), a body made up of representatives of government, business, labour and community.
According to a statement issued by the presidency after a meeting between Ramaphosa and Nedlac, the details of the plan would be announced once it was finalised by cabinet.
“The social partners’ action plan is founded on significant convergence on what needs to be done to set the economy on a new, accelerated, inclusive and transformative growth trajectory,” said the presidency. “Social partners have identified priority areas for rebuilding the economy as well as structural reforms and other programmes which will enable sustainable and inclusive growth with a focus on job creation.”
The presidency said the social partners also agreed on a social compact that committed the government, business, labour and community to mobilising funding to deal with Eskom’s financial crisis in a sustainable manner in return for an efficient, productive and fit-for-purpose power utility.