'We love dancing but now let's see economic recovery plan': Mmusi Maimane to Ramaphosa & Mboweni

While the Jerusalema dance challenge was a big success over the Heritage weekend, One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to shift focus to some of the country’s critical issues.

Last week, thousands of South Africans responded to Ramaphosa's call by putting their best foot forward and taking part in the dance challenge, after the global hit track's success. Those who took part in the dance challenge included transport minister Fikile Mbalula and health minister Zweli Mkhize, who also had a positive message for the nation as it continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

However, now that the excitement has died down, Maimane asked Ramaphosa and finance minister Tito Mboweni for the economic recovery plan “challenge”.

In his tweets, Maimane also threw subtle shade at Mboweni's cooking skills, saying he was auditioning for an appearance on TV personality Somizi Mhlongo's cooking show Dinner At Somizi's.