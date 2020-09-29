IN QUOTES | Five revelations from Mmuso Tsoametsi on the Free State's R1.4bn housing project

The state capture inquiry on Monday heard testimony from Mmuso Tsoametsi, former deputy director-general and adviser to former Free State housing MEC Mosebenzi Zwane.

Tsoametsi responded to questions about the province's R1.4bn housing project which was dedicated to building thousands of low-cost houses in 2010.

The project has been under the spotlight at the inquiry with Zwane, and other officials, testifying about the illegal appointment of contractors and mismanagement of the project.

Tsoametsi told the inquiry about some of the causes of delays in the project and the prepayment of contractors.

Here are five revelations from his testimony:

Expenditure recovery plan meeting

“In the meeting, the contractor raised three pertinent challenges they were facing. The first was that we were going towards the festive season and availability of materials might be a challenge. The second challenge was access to finance. The third was that, with the department saying they must intensify work during that period, it required them to employ more people, which meant spending a lot on labour.”