Mining hospital donated for Covid patients to become permanent facility

The Gauteng government has assured people on Gauteng's West Rand that the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital, donated by the mining company as part of the response to Covid-19, will permanently contribute to the provision of quality health care in the area.

This follows after acting health MEC Jacob Mamabolo completed a preliminary audit of Covid-19 health structures that Gauteng remains committed to investing in legacy projects beyond the Covid-19 pandemic through major refurbishments and additional beds at existing hospitals.

“The fund will be used to provide rapid and targeted actions to support the health-care sector in efforts to flatten the curve of infections and provide humanitarian support to vulnerable households and communities,” said AngloGold Ashanti.

Mamabolo said: “AngloGold Ashanti Hospital is one such long-term investment for the Gauteng health system and the West Rand community.”

He said the facility will be a 175-bed hospital and will likely be classified as a regional hospital.