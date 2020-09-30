'Politics should be about honour, no wonder people don't trust Mashaba' — Mzwanele Manyi gets in a jibe

Action SA president and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba did not take kindly to Mzwanele Manyi calling him a “liar” in response to the Electoral Commission's (IEC) decision not to register Action SA as a political party.

Mashaba registered his party this month after its official launch in August, but told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the IEC had rejected his application for registration.

Manyi, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) founder, on Monday said Mashaba lied when he told his supporters he had registered with the commission.

“This is exactly why people don't trust politicians. Why would Mashaba lie like this? Politics should be about honour, not manipulating people. I feel sorry for those who trust him,” Manyi wrote on Twitter.

Mashaba's supporters requested clarity from the Action SA president. Some defended him by asking if Manyi was sent by the controversial Gupta brothers to “attack” him.