Senior ANC politician faces arrest on corruption charges linked to Bosasa

30 September 2020 - 14:06 By TimesLIVE
The state capture inquiry chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, had heard testimony about widescale corruption, including allegations involving Bosasa. A senior ANC politician was due to be arrested on Thursday for alleged criminal and corrupt dealings with the controversial government service provider. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times/Alon Skuy

A senior ANC politician is due to be arrested on Thursday by the Investigative Directorate (ID), dubbed the “new Scorpions”, on charges of corruption related to state capture.

This has been confirmed by several sources within various law enforcement agencies, including the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), where the ID is located.

The ID was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year to investigate and mount prosecutions on potential criminal matters emanating from the state capture inquiry.

It was also empowered to investigate other commercial crimes it could identify.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity until the senior ANC figure is arrested and appears in court on Thursday.


The insiders indicated the matter related to the suspect's allegedly criminal and corrupt dealings with the controversial government service provider Bosasa.

Damning evidence has been led before the state capture inquiry, implicating several high-ranking ANC personalities in allegations of serious acts of corruption involving huge amounts of money.

Bosasa, a facilities management firm, is estimated to have raked-in about R12bn in government tenders between 2003 and 2018, largely managing several prisons and the Lindela Repatriation Centre.

Evidence heard at the state capture inquiry has detailed how Bosasa and its top executives granted questionable loans and gifted millions of rand to some ANC leaders, with the governing party also benefiting as an organisation.

Bosasa went into voluntary liquidation in February after several financial institutions opted to close their bank accounts as the banks sought to distance themselves from the serious allegations of corruption.

