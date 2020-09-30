Senior ANC politician faces arrest on corruption charges linked to Bosasa

A senior ANC politician is due to be arrested on Thursday by the Investigative Directorate (ID), dubbed the “new Scorpions”, on charges of corruption related to state capture.

This has been confirmed by several sources within various law enforcement agencies, including the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), where the ID is located.

The ID was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year to investigate and mount prosecutions on potential criminal matters emanating from the state capture inquiry.

It was also empowered to investigate other commercial crimes it could identify.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity until the senior ANC figure is arrested and appears in court on Thursday.