Politics

ANC politician facing state capture corruption charges to appear in court

01 October 2020 - 07:49 By TimesLIVE
Depuuty chief justice Raymond Zondo has heard evidence of widescale corruption at the commission of inquiry into state capture. File photo..
Depuuty chief justice Raymond Zondo has heard evidence of widescale corruption at the commission of inquiry into state capture. File photo..
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

A senior ANC politician was expected to hand himself over to the police in Gauteng early on Thursday in connection with corruption charges related to state capture.

This follows a probe by the Investigative Directorate (ID), dubbed the “new Scorpions”.

TimesLIVE was informed that the politician was expected to hand himself over at the Alberton police station.

He is then expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.

The case against the politician — who can only be named once he appears in court — was confirmed earlier by several sources in various law-enforcement agencies, including the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), where the ID is located.

The ID was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year to investigate and mount prosecutions in potential criminal matters emanating from the inquiry.

This is a developing story. 

PODCAST | Zondo Commission begins to bare fruit as asbestos audit arrests wow SA

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

MORE

Senior ANC politician faces arrest on corruption charges linked to Bosasa

A senior ANC politician is due to be arrested on Thursday by the Investigative Directorate, dubbed the "new Scorpions", on charges of corruption ...
Politics
20 hours ago

New Scorpions set to sting senior ANC politician after capturing other ‘culprits’

Six alleged masterminds behind an asbestos tender have been arrested, with a seventh suspect on the radar
News
14 hours ago

PODCAST | Zondo Commission begins to bear fruit as asbestos audit arrests wow SA

The Hawks on Wednesday arrested six people involved in the alleged masterminding of a R200m asbestos audit project in the Free State.
Politics
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. I’m not pimply, I was just helping out my ANC pals in a squeeze, says Sodi Politics
  2. I didn’t need Cyril’s say-so for Zim flight: Mapisa-Nqakula Politics
  3. Ace to Zwane: Zondo gets the A to Z of what went down in Free State Politics

Latest Videos

The meaning of Transformation: Practical Perspectives from South African Sport
Uni's to open, international students quarantine, matric results in Feb: ...
X