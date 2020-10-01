Politics

EFF offers to 'defend' ANC workers against 'exploitation' from their bosses

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
01 October 2020 - 16:56
Luthuli House has again failed to pay salaries of its staff, for the month of September, a move that has grabbed the attention of the EFF. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

The EFF has slammed the ANC for yet another delay in paying its staff.

This is after Luthuli House wrote to its workers two days ago informing them that their September salaries would only be paid on October 9.

“We urgently request staff to make the necessary arrangements with their banks, and we most sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” wrote ANC GM Febe Potgieter.

This is not the first time the governing party has been late in paying the salaries of its workers — it has happened no less than three times since December last year.

In a statement, the EFF said the delay was tantamount to exploitation and the unnecessary disruption of financial obligations of ANC staff members.

Keeping quiet because the matter is an internal issue of another political party was no longer an option for the EFF, it said.

“Month after month, the public has witnessed statements from the ruling party which, with no remorse or consideration, informs employees that they will be paid significantly later than the agreed dates at the end of the month,” said EFF spokesperson Delisile Ngwenya.

“As the EFF, we are duty-bound to call out the exploitation of workers, even if it is within the confines of other political parties. These employees are bound by contract, have dependents and bills to service.”

Ngwenya said the ANC's “failure to manage its financial affairs” was a shame which should not be allowed to affect innocent workers.

The EFF called on ANC workers to approach the EFF labour desk to seek assistance in taking on their employer.

“The EFF will defend these employees without fail from the exploitation they are faced with in a ruling party that simply cannot sustain itself or those in its employ,” said Ngwenya.

