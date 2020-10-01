Former ANC MP Vincent Smith granted R30,000 bail in 'Bosasa corruption case'

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appeared in a packed specialised commercial crimes court, sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, on Thursday, facing charges of corruption.

Wearing a dark blue suit and white shirt, he and his company were charged with fraud and corruption involving about R800,000. Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is a co-accused but did not appear in court.

The state told the court that it did not oppose bail.

Smith told the court that he had no previous convictions or pending cases and that it was the first time he was appearing before a criminal court.

He was warned that he was under no obligation to reveal anything related to the case.