'I have nothing to hide about Edwin Sodi payments': Thulas Nxesi

Labour and employment minister Thembelani 'Thulas' Nxesi has promised his full co-operation with law enforcement agencies and the state capture inquiry about a R45,000 payment that businessman Edwin Sodi made for “underprivileged” schoolchildren at his request.

Nxesi was responding after Sodi revealed to the Zondo commission on Tuesday that he made two payments of R30,000 and R15,000 towards financing the schooling needs of two “underprivileged” pupils.

Sodi is the businessman who was awarded a R255m asbestos tender in the Free State. He was quizzed at the commission this week about transactions from his company's bank account that made reference to top ANC leaders and ministers.

Sodi explained that the payments were not for Nxesi's personal benefit.

Nxesi said this was correct and added that Sodi paid for “underprivileged” children.