IN QUOTES | ANC 'can't be associated' with corruption, says Fikile Mbalula

Transport minister and former ANC Youth League president Fikile Mbalula used his address at the annual Winnie Madikizela-Mandela lecture on Wednesday to call on the ANC to disassociate itself from those who are corrupt and don't respect the rule of law.

The lecture came days after South Africans celebrated Ma Winnie's contributions to the struggle against apartheid on what would have been her 84th birthday.

Here are six quotes from the lecture:

Honour her legacy

“The only way to honour the legacy of Mama Winnie is for us to be bold and unapologetic in transforming the economy and delivering a better life for all. If we fail at this task, we will have failed Mama Winnie.”

Guard the political power

“It has not been a rosy path; it has been a path with different challenges, which brought us to where we got political control. If it is not guided with theory and ideology, this political power will go. This means the ANC will dissipate and so will the hopes of our people.

“We do have fly-by-nights which claim to have the same ethos as the ANC, but it's not the same.”