John Steenhuisen asks DA delegates to support policy to do away with race

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
01 October 2020 - 12:40
John Steenhuisen has urged party delegates to support the resolution that SA must stop classifying people based on race.
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen has written a letter to party delegates asking them to support the party’s resolution to embrace non-racialism and do away with race.

His letter comes as the party gears up for its elective conference later this month.

“In support of the recent decision taken by our policy conference, I’d firstly like to ask you to support my resolution confirming that the DA wants a non-racial future for SA,” he said.

“Adopting this resolution will position us as the only political party in the country that unequivocally rejects the dangerous ideology of multiracialism, as well as the use of race as a way to categorise people in legislation, and commits the DA to actively working in government to end the practice of classifying and treating people on the basis of race.”

Steenhuisen's letter comes as the race for party leadership is hotting up. 

He is due to go up against KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli for the position of party leader.

In his letter, Steenhuisen said embracing non-racialism also holds the key to designing empowerment policies that work for millions of South Africans still trapped in poverty and locked out of opportunity.

“That is why I have submitted another resolution confirming the DA’s embrace of means-tested empowerment, which will put an end to the politically connected enriching themselves and ensure that empowerment policies benefit the 30 million citizens surviving on less than R992 per month,” he said.

Steenhuisen said the DA was more focused than ever on removing power from the “incapable” state and giving it to the people of SA. 

“It is a battle we are waging with more vigour than ever before, because we know that our country will only succeed if the DA succeeds,” he said.

Both our economy and our environment are being held hostage by the current national government’s obsession with protecting state-owned enterprises.
John Steenhuisen

“It is with this task in mind that I have submitted a number of resolutions that will be considered by the federal congress at the end of October.”

He said meaningful empowerment could only happen where there is sustainable economic growth. 

“Both our economy and our environment are being held hostage by the current national government’s obsession with protecting state-owned enterprises like Eskom and SAA. 

“The result of this obsession with state control makes it impossible for private citizens and companies to solve the electricity crisis, while simultaneously preventing a transition away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy.”

He said the DA should resolve to free citizens from Eskom so that it can tackle climate change and the electricity crisis head-on.

“We must also do everything we can to stop the government from taking R19bn meant for job creation and Covid-19 relief and giving it to SAA, so that a few wealthy people can fly around the world.”

