Makhura waiting for SIU report to decide on health MEC's fate

The future of Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku may be decided this week when premier David Makhura receives a report of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders.

Masuku is now on leave pending the SIU investigation and another process of the provincial integrity committee of the ANC.

He is embroiled in a multimillion-rand tender scandal for procurement of PPE, which also involves spokesperson to president Cyril Ramaphosa, Khusela Diko, and her husband Thandisizwe Diko. Masuku and his wife Loyiso are friends with the Dikos.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Makhura said he had extended Masuku's leave in anticipation of the SIU report this week.

“I have extended the leave of the MEC pending the SIU report, so when they bring me this update, I am interested if there are things that have to do with any action or not that pertain to the MEC. So I am waiting for that final report from the SIU,” said Makhura.