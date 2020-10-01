'We are not the same, I am a straight-talker': Phumzile van Damme gets real about politics

“Don’t expect your politicians to be robots and all behave in the same way. That would be presenting you with falsehood.”

These are the words of DA MP Phumzile van Damme, who shared insights about different politicians' personalities and styles.

In a series of tweets, Van Damme told her followers that not all politicians are cut from the same cloth. She said some are quiet and measured, while others are straight talkers and tough.

“We all have our personalities and styles,” she said. “I’ll use myself as an example. Injustice makes me angry, so I express my anger readily. I am a straight talker. Once I decide there is a problem to fix, I don’t stop until it is [fixed].”

Van Damme said these aspects of her personality have helped tremendously in her job, although she does not pretend to be perfect.

“I am aware of my flaws - some I’ve accepted because they’re useful and others I am working on,” she said.