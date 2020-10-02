Politics

ANC pays R105,000 bill for 'lift' on air force jet to Zimbabwe

02 October 2020
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told eNCA the payment had been processed.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lucky Morajane

The ANC has paid the R105,000 bill received for the controversial lift its party members got with defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula aboard an air force jet to Zimbabwe.

The figure was contained in documents President Cyril Ramaphosa made public on Wednesday, something he said he did in the interests of “transparency”.

The documents Mapisa-Nqakula submitted to Ramaphosa show the trip to Zimbabwe in September, when she offered “to ferry” an ANC delegation to Harare on a party-political mission on the jet, cost the taxpayer R232,000 in total.

The ANC was responsible for settling R105,000 of the bill for the transportation of its seven-member delegation. The balance will be treated as normal costs incurred for flying the defence minister and her support staff to an official meeting.

Mabe told eNCA the ANC did not go to Zimbabwe to "fulfil a personal interest", but to consolidate the stability of that country.

"Engagements are continuing," he said. 

Mabe said the ANC would go back to Zimbabwe to engage with its opposition party and other stakeholders.

Ramaphosa has since reprimanded Mapisa-Nqakula over her conduct, and fined her three months’ salary as part of her punishment, Sunday Times Daily reported earlier.

Mapisa-Nqakula said “in hindsight” it would “have been prudent” of her to inform  Ramaphosa before offering the ANC delegation a lift, but she did not need “specific permission”.

That was according to a supplementary report Mapisa-Nqakula submitted to Ramaphosa on September 22 as he held her accountable for the trip.

TimesLIVE

