Malema questions 'imaginary billionaire' Ramaphosa's wealth after unpaid salaries

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken a jab at President Cyril Ramaphosa after yet another delayed salary payment for ANC staff.

ANC general manager Febe Potgieter allegedly informed the party's workers this week that their September salaries would only be paid on October 9.

In a letter circulated online, she told staff to make the necessary arrangements with their banks.

“On behalf of the treasurer-general, this seeks to inform all ANC staff that they will, unfortunately, be paid after month’s end. However, no payment will be made later than October 9,” she wrote.

“We urgently request staff to make the necessary payment arrangements with their banks, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”