'Politically-motivated killings a threat to democracy': Salga on killing of municipal manager

The SA Local Government Association (Salga) says the shooting of Sedibeng boss Stanley Khanyile highlights the widespread intimidation and killing of municipal managers and councillors.

Khanyile was shot dead while sitting in a car at a shopping centre in Meyersdal, Alberton, on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, Salga said that Khanyile's killing underscored the widespread killing and intimidation of municipal leaders.

“The association, in the year 2017, released a report on the intimidation and killing of councillors and municipal managers titled 'Violence in Democracy'. The report revealed that politically-motivated killings have been shown to have negative effects on service delivery, the professionalisation of local government and are a threat to democracy,” it said.

“Salga therefore hopes that the circumstances of Mr Khanyile's death will begin to emerge and that our trusted law enforcement agencies will act swiftly to make sure that those behind this senseless murder are brought to book.”

Khanyile was among three men who appeared in the King William’s Town magistrate’s court in August on fraud and money laundering charges, involving about R29m.

He was expected back in court on October 16.

