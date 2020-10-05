IN QUOTES | Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says visa-free access will help ailing economy

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has reinstated visa-free access to SA to the citizens of 11 countries.

On Sunday, Motsoaledi said the move would help SA's ailing economy to recover, and would promote trade to stimulate economic recovery under lockdown level 1.

He said he was aware of the restrictions on airline and maritime crews, and has been told transport minister Fikile Mbalula was resolving the issue.

Here is what Motsoaledi said in five quotes:

Economic and tourism stagnation

“The visa-free status of citizens of some countries and territories was temporarily suspended at the start of the lockdown.

“In line with the commitment by government to take urgent steps to address the economic and tourism stagnation brought about by the outbreak of Covid-19, the visa-free status of citizens from the following countries and territories has been reinstated: South Korea, Spain, Italy, Iran, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, US, UK, France, and Portugal.

“The visa-free status does not alter the current Covid-19 regulations.”