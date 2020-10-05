Law enforcement 'must leave no stone unturned' in targeting the corrupt, ANC says after NEC lekgotla

“The work that is being done by law-enforcement agencies at the moment is commendable and we reaffirm that we must leave no stone unturned in terms of dealing with crime and corruption,” said Ramaphosa during the virtual post-lekgotla briefing.

“The ANC commits to an approach that balances the need for the detection of the movement of bribes, the use of financial systems to launder illicit money flows and the human rights need to allow for honest living, including engaging in business practices including where a citizen has ceased to be entrusted with a prominent public function,” said Ramaphosa.

The ANC president, who is also the head of state, said the party's NEC lekgotla had also resolved to ensure there should be further consultations on how to regulate the issue of politically exposed people conducting business with government.

The issue has come under sharp public scrutiny after the husband of Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, emerged as one of the prominent people who benefited handsomely from dodgy dealing related to government's allocation of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders.

Diko has since taken leave as the matter in under investigation, and so is Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife Loyiso after they were implicated in the saga.

The Dikos and the Masukus are family friends.