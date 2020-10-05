Politics

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' Whatsapp account hacked

05 October 2020 - 12:08
Communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' private and confidential information is in the hands of an unknown third party.
Communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams' private and confidential information is in the hands of an unknown third party.
Image: GCIS

Communications and digital technologies minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’ WhatsApp account has been hacked, her department said on Monday.

Her spokesperson Mish Molakeng said Ndabeni-Abrahams’ private and confidential information was in the hands of an unknown third party.

“This illegal activity has been reported to relevant authorities and platform owners for action,” he said.

“Obtaining and distributing information that is illegally obtained is a crime and offenders will be reported to legal authorities.”

He said the matter was being investigated.

TimeLIVE

READ MORE:

'I'm not going anywhere': Ndabeni-Abrahams defiant in parly stand-off

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says she will not resign despite a stand-off with parliament over the appointment of councillors to ...
Politics
1 month ago

'She's plain arrogant and feels untouchable': Phumzile van Damme on Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

DA MP Phumzile van Damme has again taken a swipe at communications, telecommunications and postal services minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams after the ...
Politics
1 month ago

Communications ministry clears the air on image of old man 'kneeling' before Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

The department of communications and digital technologies has responded to a picture of an old man kneeling before minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. I didn’t need Cyril’s say-so for Zim flight: Mapisa-Nqakula Politics
  2. I’m not pimply, I was just helping out my ANC pals in a squeeze, says Sodi Politics
  3. Ace to Zwane: Zondo gets the A to Z of what went down in Free State Politics

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X