Natasha Mazzone endorses John Steenhuisen, slams claims it’s because he's white

05 October 2020 - 10:52
Natasha Mazzone says John Steenhuisen is the best person for the DA's top job.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Edrea du Toit

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone has defended her decision to endorse John Steenhuisen for the party's top position at its upcoming elective congress.

The DA’s federal congress will be held online on October 31 and November 1.

In a series of tweets at the weekend, Mazzone made it clear that Steenhuisen is the “best person for the job” and that she trusts him to safeguard the future of the DA, and all South Africans.

Some asked why she wasn't backing Mbali Ntuli, who is also contesting the top position, with some commenting that she is endorsing Steenhuisen because she wants to “make the DA white again”. 

Others came to Mazzone's defence, saying Ntuli is “shooting herself in the foot” by criticising the party in public.

A few discouraged the debate about race, saying the DA's leadership conference should be about the candidates' qualities of good governance.

In response Mazzone said, “When all they can attack you on is the colour of your skin, you are winning.”

She also labelled some of her critics as “bots” and said she would not respond to their tweets.

She said she was backing Steenhuisen because she trusted his leadership for the future of the party.

News
Politics
Politics
