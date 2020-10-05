Natasha Mazzone endorses John Steenhuisen, slams claims it’s because he's white
DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone has defended her decision to endorse John Steenhuisen for the party's top position at its upcoming elective congress.
The DA’s federal congress will be held online on October 31 and November 1.
In a series of tweets at the weekend, Mazzone made it clear that Steenhuisen is the “best person for the job” and that she trusts him to safeguard the future of the DA, and all South Africans.
As if there was any doubt. I always vote for the best person for the job. I trust John with the future of my party and I trust John to lead us in the best interests of South Africa. I fully endorse @jsteenhuisen for the position of DA Federal Leader. pic.twitter.com/kI2AY7xJaV— Natasha Mazzone MP (@Natasha9Mazzone) October 2, 2020
Some asked why she wasn't backing Mbali Ntuli, who is also contesting the top position, with some commenting that she is endorsing Steenhuisen because she wants to “make the DA white again”.
Others came to Mazzone's defence, saying Ntuli is “shooting herself in the foot” by criticising the party in public.
A few discouraged the debate about race, saying the DA's leadership conference should be about the candidates' qualities of good governance.
In response Mazzone said, “When all they can attack you on is the colour of your skin, you are winning.”
She also labelled some of her critics as “bots” and said she would not respond to their tweets.
She said she was backing Steenhuisen because she trusted his leadership for the future of the party.